 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Brighton's Matt O'Riley reacts after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
soccer

Man City loses a fourth straight game in its worst slump under Guardiola

0 Comments
By STEVE DOUGLAS
LONDON

Manchester City is in its worst slump in Pep Guardiola's reign.

The English champions lost a fourth straight game in all competitions as Brighton came from behind to win 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

City hasn't lost four games in a row in all competitions since 2006 — two years before the Abu Dhabi takeover of the club.

Guardiola has never lost four straight matches anywhere in his managerial career.

Erling Haaland put City in front in the 23rd minute with his league-leading 12th goal of the campaign, but Brighton fought back as Joao Pedro equalized in the 78th and set up Matt O'Riley for the winner in the 83rd.

Second-placed City stayed two points behind Liverpool, which hosted Aston Villa later.

Guardiola's team's losing run started at Tottenham in the English League Cup last week, before a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth in the league and a 4-1 reverse at Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Earlier, Wolverhampton secured its first win in the league and climbed off the bottom of the standings by beating Southampton 2-0 to ease the pressure on manager Gary O'Neil.

Brazil forward Matheus Cunha set up Pablo Sarabia for a second-minute goal and scored himself in the second half to inspire Wolves at Molineux.

Southampton dropped to last place and has lost nine of its 11 matches since returning to the top flight.

Fulham continued its impressive season by winning at 10-man Crystal Palace 3-0 to move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea. Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring and Harry Wilson, whose two stoppage-time goals earned a win at Brentford on Monday, added two more late goals after Daichi Kamada was red-carded for Palace.

Brentford bounced back from that painful loss with a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth, thanks to Yoane Wissa's double and a 50th-minute winner from Mikkel Damsgaard.

West Ham drew at home with Everton 0-0 in the other game, with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford producing a breathtaking save in stoppage time to preserve a point for the visitors.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel