Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Friday, Oct, 30, 2020. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP)
soccer

Wolves share EPL lead after beating Crystal Palace 2-0

0 Comments
WOLVERHAMPTON, England

Wolverhampton earned a share of the English Premier League lead after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday.

Teenage defender Rayan Ait-Nouri's first goal for Wolves and Daniel Podence's other first half effort highlighted their most complete performance in the league.

Wolves sit third, level on points with Everton and Liverpool, in their best start to a top-flight since 1979.

Palace had a penalty correctly overturned by VAR, and a Michy Batshuayi strike was disallowed for offside but they were well beaten, and Luka Milivojevic was dismissed with four minutes left for a tackle on Joao Moutinho after referee Martin Atkinson's video review.

Wilfried Zaha struggled to make an impact as Palace missed their own chance to make a mark among the pace-setters.

Ait-Nouri, who joined from Angers in the summer, scored from Cheik Kouyate's cross with a first-time drive in the 18th minute.

Podence finished Pedro Neto's cross at the far post in he 27th.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel