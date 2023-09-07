Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese midfielder Miyazawa scored five goals in Australia and New Zealand as her team reached the quarter-finals Photo: AFP
soccer

Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner Miyazawa joins Manchester United

TOKYO

Manchester United have signed Women's World Cup top scorer Hinata Miyazawa, the club said Wednesday.

Japanese midfielder Miyazawa scored five goals in Australia and New Zealand as her team reached the quarter-finals, before losing to Sweden. She was the first non-European player to win the Golden Boot at the tournament.

The 23-year-old last played for MyNavi Sendai, who finished fourth in Japan's WE League last season.

"I am truly very happy to be part of this wonderful family and this great team," Miyazawa said in a statement released by the club. "I am really looking forward to getting started and hope my style of play will excite our fans."

United coach Marc Skinner said Miyazawa had "proven her qualities at the highest level".

"As her Golden Boot win at this summer's Women's World Cup has shown, she will excite our fantastic fans with her direct style of play and her ability to find the most dangerous spaces. We cannot wait to see her develop even further within our playing squad."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Great move for young Hinata! She has already secured her legendary status with the Golden Boot. Man U are a huge club, and she will do very well there in the Women's Super League. With her goalscoring ability, many defenders over in Europe are going to be more nervous now!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Excellent. I loved watching the woman's World Cup with my dear old dad up in the Toon. Well done ladies. I hope Newcastle get in a good season.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

