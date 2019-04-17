Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Women's wrestling to cap competition at Tokyo Games

0 Comments
TOKYO

The wrestling tournament at the Tokyo Olympics will end with a women's freestyle gold medal match during six of the seven days of competition in various weight classes.

The Tokyo Organizing Committee announced the move on Tuesday, saying it will help ensure "high attendance" for each day of the tournament. The International Olympic Committee will likely appreciate the move, after it briefly booted the sport in 2013 in part because of concerns over gender equity.

Japan has been the dominant nation in women's wrestling since it started at the 2004 Athens Olympics. The Japanese have won 11 of the 18 gold medals at the last three Olympics.

United World Wrestling president Nenad Lalovic noted the good crowds at the 2016 Rio Games and expects this schedule "will help us reach even more fans and create a positive and energetic environment for all our competitors."

The Greco-Roman discipline will begin Aug 2, followed by women's and men's freestyle. Women don't wrestle Greco-Roman.

United World Wrestling is the international governing body, headquartered in Switzerland.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING