World Athletics Championships return to Tokyo

By Fred Varcoe

The World Athletics Championships kick off in Tokyo on Sept. 13 and run through Sept. 21. Japan will be hoping for a better showing than the last time it hosted in 2007 in Osaka, when its only medal came on the final day — a bronze for Reiko Tosa in the women’s marathon.

Japan also staged the third World Championships in 1991 at the old National Stadium in Tokyo. This year, all events will start and finish at Kengo Kuma’s new National Stadium, built for the 2020 Olympics but empty during the Games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The stadium holds 50,000, and organizers say there are still “a few” tickets left. That is an improvement from 2007, when the Opening Ceremony in Osaka’s Nagai Stadium played out before a half-full crowd.

Mixed results in past decades

Japan claimed a men’s marathon gold and women’s marathon silver in 2001 but has struggled for consistency. From the first World Championships in 1987 through Beijing in 2015, the team never won more than one or two medals per meet.

Since London in 2017, results have been steadier: three medals in London, three in Doha in 2019, four in Oregon in 2022 and two in Budapest in 2023. Haruka Kitaguchi’s Olympic gold in the javelin highlighted last year’s results.

Kitaguchi leads the charge

Kitaguchi, the current Olympic and world champion, is once again Japan’s best chance for gold if she has recovered from an elbow injury. She will face strong competition from Austria’s European champion Victoria Hudson, who threw 67.76 meters in June, and Serbia’s Adriana Vilagos, who has also surpassed 67 meters this season. Kitaguchi’s Japan record is 67.38.

Relay hopes and sprint talent

Japan is looking for another medal in the men’s 4x100 relay after bronze in 2019. The squad includes Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, Naoki Okami, Naoki Inoue and 16-year-old Sorato Shimizu, the under-18 world record holder who clocked 10.00 seconds at a high school meet in July. That was just 0.05 off the national record.

In the men’s 100 meters, Japan will be represented by Sani Brown, Yuhi Mori and national champion Yoshihide Kiryu.

Rising stars on the track

Rin Kubo, cousin of national soccer team player Takefusa Kubo, broke the national record in the women’s 800 meters in July. The 18-year-old is the first female high schooler in 18 years to qualify for the World Championships.

In hurdles, Rachid Muratake, who placed fifth at the 2024 Olympics, set a national record of 12.92 last month, the second-fastest time this year. In distance events, Ryuji Miura holds the second-best mark in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, and high jumper Yuto Seko cleared 2.33 meters in July, just short of the world lead.

Nozomi Tanaka will double in the women’s 1,500 and 5,000 meters. She holds national records at 1,000, 1,500, 3,000 and 5,000 meters. She qualified only 29th in the 1,500 and 12th in the 5,000, and will be up against stacked fields led by Kenyan and Ethiopian runners.

Japan’s walking tradition

Japan has been a consistent power in race walking. Two-time world champion Toshikazu Yamanishi, who set the 20-kilometer world record of 1 hour, 16 minutes, 10 seconds in February, leads the squad. He will be joined by Satoshi Maruo and Kento Yoshikawa in the 20 km. Maruo will also compete in the 35 km alongside Masatora Kawano and Hayato Katsuki. Kawano is seeking to complete his medal set after silver in 2022 and bronze in 2023.

Marathon challenges

In the women’s marathon, Yuka Ando, Sayaka Sato and Kana Kobayashi will run for Japan. Sato’s 2:20:59 qualifying mark is more than 10 minutes slower than top qualifier Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya.

The men’s team features Yuya Yoshida, Ryota Kondo and Naoki Koyama. Yoshida’s 2:05:16 best is still more than three minutes behind the year’s top mark by Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma.

Global stars to watch

The men’s 100 meters will once again crown the “world’s fastest man.” American Noah Lyles, the defending champion and 2024 Olympic gold medalist, faces challenges from Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, who ran 9.75 in June, and American Kenneth Bednarek, who clocked 9.79 in August.

In the women’s 100, Jamaican star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price will run her final race at age 38. She will line up against Olympic champion Julien Alfred, world champion Sha’Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who has posted five of the six fastest times this year.

Other top names from Budapest 2023 include Sweden’s world pole-vault record-holder Mondo Duplantis, Ukraine’s world high-jump record-holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh, U.S. world shot-put record-holder Ryan Crouser, India’s Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra and Venezuela’s world triple-jump record-holder Yulimar Rojas.

Ceremony and conditions

Medal ceremonies will be staged outside the stadium on a podium open to the public.

Spectators may face tough conditions. Temperatures are expected to top 30 C on many days, with thunderstorms also forecast.

Web: https://worldathletics.org/competitions/world-athletics-championships/tokyo25

https://worldathletics.org/competitions/world-athletics-championships/tokyo25 Dates: Sept. 13–21, 2025

Sept. 13–21, 2025 Venue: National Stadium, Tokyo (capacity 50,000)

National Stadium, Tokyo (capacity 50,000) Tickets: Limited seats remaining, sold via official site

Limited seats remaining, sold via official site How to watch in Japan: TBS (TV and online), NHK and NHK BS

Highlight finals

Men’s 100 meters – Sept. 14

Women’s javelin – Sept. 17

Men’s marathon – Sept. 21

Women’s marathon – Sept. 21

