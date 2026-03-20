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APTOPIX WBC Venezuela US Baseball
The Venezuela team celebrate with the trophy after defeating the United States in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
baseball

World Baseball Classic television audience doubles for 2026 tournament

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NEW YORK

Venezuela's 3-2 win over the United States in the World Baseball Classic championship game was seen by 10,784,000 viewers on Fox and Fox Deportes, nearly double the 5.4 million who watched Japan defeat the Americans in the 2023 final on FS1, Fox Deportes and the network's streaming service.

Tuesday night's game drew an average of 10,228,000 viewers on Fox, the network said Thursday. That was more than double the 4.48 million on FS1 for Japan's 3-2 victory in 2023 and higher than each of the first four games of the 2023 World Series between Texas and San Francisco.

The WBC averaged 1,294,000 for its games on Fox, FS1 and FS2, double the 506,000 for the 2023 tournament.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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