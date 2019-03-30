World champ Chen to leads U.S. squad to Japan for World Team event

Nathan Chen, who defended his world title last week in Japan, will compete for the United States in the World Team Trophy event next month in Fukuoka

By Nicolas Datiche

Two-time reigning world champion Nathan Chen will lead a United States squad into next month's ISU World Team Trophy event in Japan.

The American lineup announced Thursday night by U.S. Figure Skating also included fellow 2018 Olympians Vincent Zhou and ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who took bronze in their respective events at this month's World Championships in Saitama, Japan.

Teams from the USA, Canada, Japan, France, Italy and Russia will compete April 11-14 at Fukuoka. Each squad features two men, two women, one pairs duo and one ice dance pairing with points combined across the four disciplines to decide a champion.

Japan is defending champion and has won the event twice with the Americans collecting the other three titles since the event's inception in 2009. All previous World Team Trophy competitions have been staged in Tokyo.

Chen, 19, defended his crown last week with world record free skate and total score points, taking his 11th triumph in 12 competitions over the past two years.

Chen was part of the bronze-medal U.S. squads at last year's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and the 2017 World Team Trophy.

Bradie Tennell and Mariah Bell, who had top-10 women's showings at worlds, and reigning US pairs champions Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc complete the American lineup.

