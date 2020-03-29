Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sorry: Billy Joe Saunders Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
boxing

World champion boxer Saunders sorry for 'hit women' virus video

By Jayne Kamin-Oncea
LONDON

British world champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders was forced to apologize Saturday after a video emerged of him handing out advice to men on how to attack women if domestic arguments occur during tense coronavirus lockdowns.

WBO super middleweight champion Saunders, 30, is seen in the video giving tips on how to react if "your old woman is....coming at you, spitting a bit of venom in your face".

Using a punchbag, he then describes how to "hit her on the chin" and "finish her off".

Saunders apologized if he "offended any women".

"I would never condone domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself," Saunders said in a post on Twitter.

"Apologies if I offended any women, stay blessed."

