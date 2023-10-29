Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Kaori Sakamoto won the Skate Canada women's title on Saturday after capturing the free skate competition Photo: AFP
figure skating

World champion Sakamoto captures Skate Canada crown

0 Comments
MONTREAL

Two-time reigning world champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan captured the women's crown at Skate Canada after winning Saturday's free skate final.

The 23-year-old from Kobe scored 151.00 points from the judges panel to take the free skate by 18.53 points over Canada's Madeline Schizas.

Sakamoto, who also won Friday's short program, finished with a total of 226.13 points, cruising to the overall crown at Vancouver in the second event of the ISU Grand Prix season.

South Korea's 16-year-old Kim Chae-yeon scored 130.84 in the free skate to finish second overall on 201.15 while Japan's 19-year-old Rino Matsuike scored 132.33 in the free skate to finish third overall on 198.62.

Schizas, who finished eighth in the short program, was fourth overall on 189.91.

Sakamoto figures to compete again in Canada next March at Montreal in the 2024 World Championships, where she could become the first woman since American Peggy Fleming from 1966-68 to win three consecutive world titles.

Sakamoto, who took women's and team bronze medals at last year's Beijing Winter Olympics, won the women's free skate to help Team Japan claim the Japan Open team title earlier this month and in September captured an ISU Challenger Series event in Montreal.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog