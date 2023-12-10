Malinin, Sakamoto win at Beijing Grand Prix Final

Reigning world champion Kaori Sakamoto crushed the competition in the women's event at the Grand Prix Final

The United States' Ilia Malinin said he was "amazed" to have smashed the competition in the men's event at the Grand Prix Final in Beijing Saturday, despite falling on his first trademark jump.

Malinin finished 17 points ahead of his nearest rival, two-time world champion Shoma Uno, with a final tally of 314.66.

In the women's event, reigning world champion Kaori Sakamoto also had a comprehensive win as she added another title to her winning streak.

Nineteen-year-old Malinin lived up to his nickname "QuadGod", landing five out of six attempted quadruple jumps during his impassioned performance to the theme of TV show "Succession".

He fell hard on his first jump -- the notoriously difficult quadruple axel, which he became the first skater to land in competition last year.

But the sheer force of the rest of his free skate saw him awarded 207.76, far ahead of Japan's Uno on 191.32.

"Overall I just feel amazed that I was able to pull off that performance after that first mistake, it really got in my head a bit," Malinin said at a press conference.

"After a while I just calmed down... I was really under a lot of pressure but the crowd and the energy just gave me the motivation to continue."

Malinin and Uno had less than a point between them after Thursday's more prescribed short programme.

Despite deviating from his planned content on Saturday to try and boost his score after an early mishap, Uno failed to match up to Malinin's extraordinary athleticism.

The teenager is now the first skater to land all six types of quad jump successfully in competition, after landing a quadruple loop on Saturday.

Uno finished second with 297.34, while his compatriot Yuma Kagiyama was third with 288.65.

In the women's event, Sakamoto ended over 20 points ahead, for a final tally of 225.70.

The crowd roared in appreciation as she glided across the ice to Lauryn Hill's versions of "Wild is the Wind" and "Feeling Good".

Her win means she has made a clean sweep of her three Grand Prix appearances this year.

"I am really happy now (after the two other wins). I am really excited, I have reached my goals, thank you everyone!" said a beaming Sakamoto after she stepped off the ice.

Belgium's Loena Hendrickx held on for second place overall despite a disappointing fourth-place finish in the free skate.

Her performance to Beyonce and Madonna's "Break My Soul" was described as a "skate with attitude" by commentators, but flaws in technique meant it was only awarded 130.11 by judges.

Her strong showing in Friday's short program meant she finished with 203.36 though -- just enough to snatch second place from Japan's Hana Yoshida by 0.20 of a point.

Earlier, Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates said they felt "wonderful" after emerging victorious in the ice dance, winning the title on their seventh attempt.

"I guess our lucky number is seven... This has been a goal of ours for a very long time and it's always a great pleasure to accomplish a goal," said Chock.

The reigning world champions spun across the rink to Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon", wowing the judges and crowd with their lightning-quick turns and fluid lifts.

It earned them a season's best of 132.46 for a final score of 221.61.

Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri took second place with a final score of 215.51.

Close behind them on 213.58 points were Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, who gave an intense performance to "Wuthering Heights".

