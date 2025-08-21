Springboks to play Japan at Wembley

Japan will play world champions South Africa in England for the first time since their remarkable victory over the 'Boks in the 2015 Rugby World Cup

South Africa will play Japan at Wembley on November 1, the first time they have met in England since the Japanese recorded one of the greatest upsets in Rugby World Cup history in 2015.

Japan, then as now coached by Eddie Jones, overcame the Springboks 34-32 in an absolute thriller of a match in Brighton.

South Africa have gone on to beat Japan twice since then, both times in Japan, as well as being crowned world champions in 2019 and 2023 giving them a record four victories in the sport's quadrennial showpiece.

Jones, who in between his stints as Japan handler had a rollercoaster spell with England losing to the 'Boks in the 2019 World Cup final but was fired in late 2022, said the "Miracle of Brighton" had been a game changer for the sport.

"The game in Brighton 10 years ago changed rugby in Japan from being a minor sport to a boom sport," said Jones. "Playing against the Boks is the dream of every young Japanese player."

His Springbok counterpart Rassie Erasmus said it was a most welcome challenge ahead of their traditional November clashes with northern hemisphere heavyweights.

"We are delighted to be starting off our tour of the northern hemisphere with a match against Japan at the iconic Wembley Stadium," said Erasmus in a South Africa Rugby statement.

"Especially ahead of a challenging tour which kicks off a week later with the first official test of the November window against France in Paris. The Brave Blossoms are renowned for playing fast, attacking, high-tempo rugby -– which has been prevalent in our last two encounters, before and during the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019."

Wembley has hosted 11 rugby matches over the years, starting with England’s 26-13 win over Canada in 1992. Wales hosted six games there, including their Five Nations matches in 1998 and 1999, while the old Cardiff Arms Park was being rebuilt.

A revamped Wembley also featured a couple of games during the 2015 Rugby World Cup, though both lacked the drama of the Japan and Boks pool match.

The last time the Boks played at Wembley was a 31-31 against the Barbarians draw in 2016.

Erasmus's side will have already played in England ahead of the Japan match, as they face Argentina in the final round of the Rugby Championship at Twickenham on October 4.

