France Alpine Skiing World Cup
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom race, in Val d'Isere, France, Saturday, Dec.9, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
skiing

World Cup men's slalom canceled because of snow and rain at Val d'Isere in French Alps

VAL D'ISERE, France

Snow and rain overnight in the French Alps forced the cancellation of a World Cup slalom Sunday in yet another loss to the men's season.

The tally is now six races canceled, one abandoned and just two completed in a difficult season so far. A giant slalom Saturday was won by Marco Odermatt at Val d'Isere as snow fell.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation said the slalom could not start “due to the present slope conditions after last night's rain and snow to ensure the safety and fairness for the racers.”

The scheduled start time already was pushed back Saturday in anticipation of course workers needing more time to clear the snow.

The race likely will be rescheduled at a different venue later in the season.

The men's circuit now moves to Val Gardena, Italy, for two downhills and a super-G starting Thursday. The first downhill is the replacement for one of the two races canceled last month at the Matterhorn mountain on the Swiss-Italian border.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

