World Cup qualifying marathon ends with Iraq securing 48th and final spot

The 48-team field for FIFA ’s biggest ever World Cup is complete after a qualifying process that spanned more than two and a half years.
Iraq edged Bolivia 2-1 in an intercontinental playoff at Monterrey in northern Mexico on Tuesday to secure the 48th spot, hours after Bosnia and Herzegovina upset four-time champion Italy on penalties in European playoffs.
Eight teams from Europe were competing for four places on the last day of qualifying. The new intercontinental tournament staged in Mexico determined the other two remaining places. The next-to-last nation to advance was Congo, which edged Jamaica 1-0 in extra time at Guadalajara, Mexico.
Sweden, Turkey and the Czech Republic each qualified in European playoff finals.
Sweden beat Poland 3-2; Turkey edged Kosovo 1-0; and the Czech Republic beat Denmark in a penalty shootout.
The World Cup kicks off June 11 and will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.
With its big upset victory of Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified to join Canada, Qatar and Switzerland in Group B.
Sweden will play in Group F with the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia. Turkey will be in Group D with the United States, Paraguay and Australia.
After reaching its first World Cup since 2006, the Czech team will play in Group A with Mexico, South Africa and South Korea.
The World Cup qualifiers for the 2026 tournament started Sept. 7, 2023 with matches in South America.
Group A
Czechia, Mexico, South Africa and South Korea
Group B
Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland
Group C
Brazil, Haiti, Morocco, Scotland
Group D
Australia, Paraguay, Türkiye and United States
Group E
Curacao, Ecuador, Germany and Ivory Coast
Group F
Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia
Group G
Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand
Group H
Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Uruguay
Group I
France, Norway, Senegal and Iraq
Group J
Algeria, Argentina, Austria and Jordan
Group K
Colombia, Jamaica, Portugal and Uzbekistan
Group L
Croatia, England, Ghana and Panama© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
14 Comments
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mikeylikesit
None of these groups looks especially difficult. Upsets will happen, but each group has one, maybe two clear favorites who should sail forward to the knockout stage easily. Expansion has watered down group play. Gone is the “group of death.”
Mike
Way too many games. It's also an absolute travesty that Sweden have actually qualified after their "performances" in qualification.
It'll be fun seeing some of the smaller countries have their day, but the actual quality games will occur later in the competition.
therougou
They qualified fair and square, but the problem I have is once they realized they couldn't win the group, there was no point in trying because they already had a route to the playoffs. It just made the whole thing look like a joke.
Fountain
“None of these groups looks especially difficult.”
That's what happens when FIFA greedily bloats the tournament to 48 teams.
yoshisan88
From Google AI
12 groups of four teams, with the top two teams and the eight best third-place teams advancing to a new Round of 32
Way too many matches. The top two teams of each group should qualify for the playoff. The eight best third place teams should play an extra match and the four winning teams advance to join the rest in a round of 16.
IVO
24 teams tournament was best model.this is clear downgrade of whole World Cup...
wallace
This World Cup is about money.
bass4funk
That is part of it, as it should be.
falseflagsteve
Wallace
It too much about money and it’s spoiling the game immensely. Was looking at some old World Cup matches from 70’s and 80’s a few days ago. Much more exciting without all these silly stops for VAR and water breaks etc.
wallace
It should have been limited to the best 24 countries, giving us the best football at affordable prices, and accommodation and flight arranged with the ticket.
falseflagsteve
Wallace
Only affordable football these days is non league mate. In England it’s starting to get much more popular with some decent crowds. Lots of people saying it’s like watching football in the old days and no silly prices for your half time grub and pint.
Fountain
I agree with you Steve.
Dr.Cajetan Coelho
The Lions of Mesopotamia have qualified to roar at the 2026 WC festivities. Congratulations to gaffer Graham James Arnold and his supremely talented and hard-working footballers from Iraq. Well played.
Great Bird
24 teams?
No, 32 was perfectly fine. With 24 you have the same silliness as with 48, "best" third place team in the group stage that goes on. Also we're not in the 80es anymore, the depth nowadays is completely different, see 22 with 3 "Asian" teams passing the group stage, Japan, South Korea and Australia. 2 CAF teams, 1 Concacaf.
Compare that to 98, the first 32 team WC, 1 CAF, 1 Concacaf, the rest Europe-South America. The rest of the world just has gotten stronger, and within Europe as well there has been a leveling up, even tiny Iceland managed to qualify once. And not only Italy, but also the Netherlands, Belgium managed to miss a 32 WC. While a country like Switzerland, that never was a factor (ok, checked, qualified in 94 too after years and years) now is a fixture. Down to 24 again, you can't have 14 UEFA teams, some are going to miss, you can't have 4 Comnebol, but even with 4 Brazil would have missed (well, possibly not, with only 3-4 spots available qualification might have gone differently)
Of course 48 dilutes the whole thing again, Curaçao? Please... 32 was pretty much perfect.