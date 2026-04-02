World Cup qualifying marathon ends with Iraq securing 48th and final spot

Iraq's Aymen Hussein celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the World Cup playoff final soccer match between Iraq and Bolivia in Monterrey, Mexico, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

soccer

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

The 48-team field for FIFA ’s biggest ever World Cup is complete after a qualifying process that spanned more than two and a half years.

Iraq edged Bolivia 2-1 in an intercontinental playoff at Monterrey in northern Mexico on Tuesday to secure the 48th spot, hours after Bosnia and Herzegovina upset four-time champion Italy on penalties in European playoffs.

Eight teams from Europe were competing for four places on the last day of qualifying. The new intercontinental tournament staged in Mexico determined the other two remaining places. The next-to-last nation to advance was Congo, which edged Jamaica 1-0 in extra time at Guadalajara, Mexico.

Sweden, Turkey and the Czech Republic each qualified in European playoff finals.

Sweden beat Poland 3-2; Turkey edged Kosovo 1-0; and the Czech Republic beat Denmark in a penalty shootout.

The World Cup kicks off June 11 and will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

With its big upset victory of Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified to join Canada, Qatar and Switzerland in Group B.

Sweden will play in Group F with the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia. Turkey will be in Group D with the United States, Paraguay and Australia.

After reaching its first World Cup since 2006, the Czech team will play in Group A with Mexico, South Africa and South Korea.

The World Cup qualifiers for the 2026 tournament started Sept. 7, 2023 with matches in South America.

Group A

Czechia, Mexico, South Africa and South Korea

Group B

Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland

Group C

Brazil, Haiti, Morocco, Scotland

Group D

Australia, Paraguay, Türkiye and United States

Group E

Curacao, Ecuador, Germany and Ivory Coast

Group F

Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia

Group G

Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand

Group H

Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Uruguay

Group I

France, Norway, Senegal and Iraq

Group J

Algeria, Argentina, Austria and Jordan

Group K

Colombia, Jamaica, Portugal and Uzbekistan

Group L

Croatia, England, Ghana and Panama

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