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Spectators relax on the hill outside No.1 Court at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships Image: AFP
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World Cup serves up Wimbledon dilemma: soccer or tennis?

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By Caroline Taix and Damien Gaudissart
LONDON

Wimbledon organizers were clear: There would be no broadcasting of World Cup matches on the tennis site's screens. Yet the World Cup is everywhere, from fans' phones to player press conferences.

When Harry Kane equalized for England with 15 minutes left against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, a huge roar followed by applause emanated from Centre Court and No. 1 Court.

"I thought it was for us," joked Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, who defeated French Open champion Mirra Andreeva in their second-round match.

Many spectators had their phones in their laps, switching their attention between grass-court tennis in southwest London and England's nerve-jangling win 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) away in Atlanta.

Wimbledon began on June 29 and finishes on July 12, running smack bang in the middle of the month-long World Cup taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

On Wimbledon's first day, chief executive Sally Bolton said no soccer would be shown there, neither on the giant screens on the outdoor hill where fans gather to watch the tennis action, nor in the players area.

"Clearly if people have got their phones, then we're not going to prevent people from watching the football," she explained.

But isn't it frustrating for organizers of the prestigious Grand Slam to see spectators with their eyes glued to their phones?

"I think there's some things you can control and some things you can't control, and sometimes it creates some nice, light-hearted moments around people," tournament director Jamie Baker told reporters Friday. "We don't think it affects the atmosphere around the grounds at all."

Other, albeit arguably lesser sporting events, have adjusted their schedules to avoid clashing with World Cup matches.

A T20 cricket match between Derbyshire Falcons and Lancashire Lightning was pushed back so it would start after the England v DR Congo match had finished.

Wimbledon organizers appear unlikely to consider similar action, despite some pressure.

"My phone is on fire with players' requests for can I do this," Baker said with a smile during his press conference, adding the requests were not just related to the World Cup.

"The most important consideration is always from a competition's perspective" including ensuring that "players get the same amount of rest between rounds," he added.

The soccer is also a major topic of discussion between the players.

Spaniard Rafael Jodar, ranked 26th in the world, told media he liked to talk about the World Cup with other players who are fans of the beautiful game.

But he avoids the sensitive subject with Italians, whose team failed to qualify for the third consecutive World Cup.

"I was talking to Matteo Berrettini the other day, we were practising together, and yeah, he didn't want to talk about it," Jodar said with a laugh.

He said he was trying to watch "some" of the matches, "especially" those that are not on too late.

England vs. Mexico in the last 16 shouldn't disrupt the tennis much, given it is scheduled to kick-off at 1 a.m. UK time on Monday.

The government has granted pubs special permission to stay open until 5 a.m.

"Maybe a few tired people, I think that's to be expected," Baker answered when asked whether he was concerned staff may turn up hung over.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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Sorry, whats Wimbledon?

So busy watching the world cup I didnt even know something else was even going on. Let me know how it ends, as I will be watching the best footballers in the world, fighting it out for their nations honor.

Maybe next year I can pay attention to Wimbledon.

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