Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pictures of the Week Latin America and Caribbean Photo Gallery
Argentina's soccer star Lionel Messi holds a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy next to a statue of himself during a ceremony at the CONMEBOL headquarters in Asuncion, Monday, March 27, 2023. CONMEBOL authorities held a ceremony to honor the Argentine squad after they won the World Cup, prior to the draw for the group stage of Libertadores and Sudamericana tournaments. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
soccer

World Cup winner Argentina moves top of FIFA rankings; Japan 20th

0 Comments
ZURICH

World Cup winner Argentina topped the FIFA rankings on Thursday for the first time in six years.

Argentina’s two wins in friendlies last month ended the one-year run at the top for Brazil, which lost to Morocco 2-1 and fell to No. 3.

France, the World Cup beaten finalist, followed Argentina in rising one place, to No. 2. France won back-to-back European Championship qualifiers against No. 6 the Netherlands and Ireland.

Belgium stayed at No. 4, with England next after two wins including beating No. 8 Italy.

Europe completed the top 10 with No. 7 Croatia followed by Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Morocco, which has joined the Spanish and Portuguese in a 2030 World Cup bidding plan, stayed at No. 11 to lead African teams.

The United States was still No. 13, two ahead of regional rival Mexico. Canada, the other North American co-host of the 2026 World Cup, rose six to No. 47.

Japan at No. 20 was the best of the Asian teams, and 2022 World Cup host Qatar fell to No. 61.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog