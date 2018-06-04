Balance between club and country gets tricky with World Cup

The requested article has expired, and is no longer available. Any related articles, and user comments are shown below.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Balance between club and country gets tricky with World CupBy TIM BOOTH VANCOUVER, Canada
©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
1 Comment
Login to comment
theeastisred
Japan and other countries with calendar-year seasons halt their leagues during the summer for the world cup. The US should do the same if this is a significant issue. Probably less significant this time due to not qualifying.