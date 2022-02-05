Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Switzerland Soccer FIFA Awards
The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2021 award winner Thomas Tuchel speaks with FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger, right, and presenter Reshmin Chowdhury during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Harold Cunningham/Pool Photo via AP)
FIFA lawmakers to discuss changes to offside law

ZURICH

World soccer's lawmakers will discuss changes to the offside law at their annual meeting next month.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, FIFA’s chief of global development, has proposed an attacker be ruled onside if any part of his body was level with the second-to-last defender.

The International Football Association Board’s annual general meeting will take place virtually on March 3 and also hear an update on the use of semi-automated offside technology.

Wenger is also championing a new talent development scheme from FIFA that was announced on Friday to help member associations find and train future stars, raising playing standards to ensure their teams are more competitive globally.

