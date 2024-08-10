 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chi Chi Rodriguez (centre) poses with guests at celebrity chef tournamentin Florida in 2019 Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
sports

World golf legend 'Chi Chi' Rodriguez dies at 88

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez, who rose from poverty in Puerto Rico to golf's Hall of Fame, has died at age 88, the PGA Tour said Thursday.

"A vibrant, colorful personality both on and off the golf course, he will be missed dearly by the PGA TOUR and those whose lives he touched in his mission to give back," said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

During his three decades as a professional Rodriquez had 37 victories -- including eight on the PGA Tour and 22 on the senior circuit.

Born into a poor Puerto Rican family, Rodriquez taught himself to play with rudimentary clubs carved from guava tree branches, striking crushed tin cans on baseball fields.

His father worked as a sugar cane cutter, and at age seven, he joined him to work at the plantations as a water carrier.

One day he wandered onto a golf course frequented by wealthy tourists and discovered caddies there earned more money. He joined them and only left caddying at age 19 to join the U.S. Army.

He was always regarded an entertainer, celebrating birdies by waving his putter like a swashbuckling swordsman.

Rodriquez played local Puerto Rican tournaments before joining the PGA Tour in 1960.

He won his first tour title in 1963, and his final PGA Tour Champions title was in 1993.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog