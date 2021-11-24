Newsletter Signup Register / Login
World number one Ashleigh Barty has got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Photo: AFP
tennis

World number one Barty caps year by getting engaged

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Ashleigh Barty capped her third straight season as world number one Tuesday by announcing she is engaged to long-term boyfriend Garry Kissick.

The Australian revealed the happy news in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of the smiling couple embracing with an engagement ring on her finger.

"Future husband," wrote Barty, 25, who accompanied the post with a love heart and ring emoji.

Kissick, 30, is a former golf pro and the pair met on a course in Barty's home state of Queensland in 2016.

He is ever-present courtside when she plays and often posts supportive messages on social media.

The news sparked a frenzy of congratulations from fellow tennis stars, with Simona Halep posting 10 love heart emojis.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Barty pulled out of the season-ending WTA Finals to remain at home and focus on preparing for the Australian summer.

She has not played since a shock third-round loss at the U.S. Open in September, but still finished as world number one after a season in which she won five titles.

Barty joined Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams and Chris Evert as the only women to finish as the top-ranked player for three consecutive years.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog