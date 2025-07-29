 Japan Today
World Rugby chairman has pledged the 2027 men's World Cup will 'bigger, bolder and more accessible' Image: AFP
rugby union

World Rugby promise a 'bigger, bolder, more accessible' 2027 World Cup

SYDNEY

World Rugby chairman Brett Robinson pledged Tuesday a "bigger, bolder and more accessible" World Cup than ever before when Australia hosts the men's showpiece event in 2027.

The tournament has been expanded to 24 teams from 20, divided into six pools of four teams.

The draw will take place in December with Robinson announcing Tuesday in Sydney that 2.5 million tickets will go on sale in February.

One million tickets will be priced at under AUS$100 (U.S.$65) in a bid to make it the most family-friendly tournament yet.

"This ticketing program has been designed with one simple principle: put the fans first," said Robinson.

"For the first time in over two decades, men's Rugby World Cup returns to Australian shores and we're determined to make it bigger, bolder and more accessible than ever before

"It's about reigniting the love for rugby, inspiring a new generation, and showcasing our values to the world," he added of the tournament which will run from October 1 to November 13, 2027.

Sydney is scheduled to host the final and both semifinals, along with a third-place playoff and a string of other knockout and pool stage games.

The rest of the schedule is split between Brisbane, Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth, Adelaide and Townsville.

