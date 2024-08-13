Wounded All Blacks plan 'far better' defense after Pumas defeat

Argentina's Agustin Creevy (L) scored the winning try to seal a 38-30 win over New Zealand in Wellington last Saturday

rugby union

Argentina can expect a backlash from New Zealand when the sides clash again in Auckland following the hosts' shock defeat in The Rugby Championship, the All Blacks assistant coach said Monday.

Fly-half Santiago Carreras kicked 18 points on Saturday as Argentina sealed an upset 38-30 victory in Wellington. The teams meet again this Saturday at Auckland's Eden Park, where New Zealand have not lost for 30 years, spanning nearly 50 test victories.

New Zealand assistant coach Scott Hansen said All Blacks fans can expect a better display from their team.

"We have talked about a response and what it needs to look like," Hansen told reporters in Auckland. "Could be attitude, could be physicality -- it won't just happen."

Hansen said many lessons had been learnt during a frank appraisal on Monday morning of the Wellington defeat.

"The facts are we were caught in our own half, our efficiency in getting out of there wasn't good enough," Hansen added. "Argentina were allowed to put pressure on us and we didn't respond well enough in that area of the field. Our skill sets at times let us down, so that will be our focus."

The All Blacks want to throw down a marker at Eden Park.

"We have been given an opportunity for us to respond," Hansen added. "We need to make a stamp on the game."

Hansen said there is "hurt" in the All Blacks camp "and there should be".

He dismissed questions looking further ahead at the looming away tests against world champions South Africa next month in Johannesburg and Cape Town. "It's one at a time for the All Blacks. This is a test we need to learn from."

The All Blacks defense coach said he took it "personally" that his team conceded 38 points, including four tries.

"We talked as a defense today about the fact we need to be far better than we were," Hansen said. "Their tries came from us not being set defensively. We need to adjust."

© 2024 AFP