Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Wozniacki, Kerber, Kvitova reach Wuhan third round

0 Comments
WUHAN, China

Second-ranked Caroline Wozniacki reached the third round of a tournament for the first time since June at the Wuhan Open on Tuesday, while No. 1 Simona Halep lost in straight sets.

Wozniacki defeated Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson 6-4, 6-1, making just nine unforced errors to Peterson's 36. In the evening session, 2016 runner-up Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia ousted Halep 6-0, 7-5, and Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova upset defending champion Caroline Garcia 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4). Halep said before the tournament that she was struggling with a back problem.

Wozniacki made early exits in her last five tournaments, including three first-round losses. She last reached the third round at the pre-Wimbledon warmup in Eastbourne, where she won.

She next faces Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig from Puerto Rico, who beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2.

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber beat Madison Keys 6-0, 4-1 after the American retired due to a left knee injury. In the round of 16, Kerber lined up Ashleigh Barty, last year's finalist.

Two-time Wuhan Open winner Petra Kvitova cruised past Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-3, 6-4.

Also on Tuesday, two-time Wuhan Open winner Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic cruised past Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-3, 6-4, while avenging a stunning upset to Krunic in the third round of the 2014 U.S. Open, their only previous meeting.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret