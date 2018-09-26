Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wozniacki made a solid start to the match, winning the first three games but opponent Monica Puig quickly fought her way back to win two gruelling sets Photo: AFP
tennis

Wozniacki, Kerber stunned at Wuhan Open

0 Comments
By NICOLAS ASFOURI
WUHAN, China

World number two Caroline Wozniacki and Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber were stunned at the Wuhan Open in China on Wednesday, both suffering shock defeats at the hands of less fancied opponents.

Olympic champion Monica Puig gave herself an early birthday present, beating Wozniacki 7-6 (12-10), 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals.

She was joined in the last eight by in-form Ashleigh Barty, who upset world number three Kerber 7-5, 6-1.

The 51st-ranked Puig was more than a match for Australian Open champion Wozniacki, who missed an opportunity to narrow the gap at the top after world number one Simona Halep was knocked out on Monday.

Wozniacki made a solid start to the match, winning the first three games, but the Puerto Rican Puig quickly fought her way back to win two gruelling sets, the first of which was decided through a tie-breaker.

Puig, who turns 25 on Thursday, appeared unfazed by her opponent's stature, and kept the Dane under pressure throughout.

She will now face Wang Qiang of China, who ousted Australia's Daria Gavrilova 7-5, 6-2 to the delight of the home crowd.

Wozniacki failed to capitalise on the early exits of other heavyweights like Halep.

A successful run in Wuhan would have helped her move closer to qualification for the WTA Finals, which she won last year.

Six of eight places at the season finale in Singapore next month are still up for grabs -- only Halep and Kerber have qualified so far.

Germany's Kerber was downed 7-5, 6-1 by Australia's Ashleigh Barty, last year's runner-up in Wuhan.

Barty came storming out of the blocks, taking a 3-0 lead in the first set before the German offered some resistance to make it 5-5.

But it was a short-lived fightback as Barty, Australia's top-ranked player, quickly regained control while Kerber struggled to contain unforced errors.

The Aussie wrapped up the match in just over 75 minutes, setting up a quarter-final against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

"I feel like by far this was my best match," said Barty, who is looking to end the 2018 season on a high.

"I set myself that goal at the start of the year, that I want to stay top-20. I feel like I'm a top-20 player. Obviously I would love to push towards the top 10," she added.

"It's been a really exciting year and hopefully there is a couple of big tournaments left."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY