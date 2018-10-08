Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark poses with the winner's trophy after beating Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in the women's singles final in the China Open at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
tennis

Wozniacki wins 2nd China Open title

BEIJING

Caroline Wozniacki defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 to win the China Open and her third WTA title of the year on Sunday.

The victory was also the Dane's second in Beijing, eight years after the first.

The unseeded Sevastova downed U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinal, but couldn't handle the second-seeded Wozniacki's punishing groundstrokes.

Though Sevastova threatened late in the second set, Wozniacki broke her in the ninth game to wrap up the title, the 30th of her career.

Wozniacki said eight was her lucky number and, having won in Beijing eight years ago, she "felt it was my year."

In the men's final, Nikoloz Basilashvili beat Juan Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-4 to claim his second trophy of the season.

