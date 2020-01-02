Ings earns Saints win over Spurs; Jahanbakhsh stuns Chelsea

soccer

By Peter Hall

Danny Ings continued his fine scoring form to earn Southampton a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur - who had striker Harry Kane go off injured - in the Premier League on New Year's Day, while Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh's brilliant equaliser denied Chelsea winning back-to-back league matches for the first time since November.

The draw means fourth-placed Chelsea are five points clear of Manchester United, in action later in the day at Arsenal, and six clear of Spurs.

Manchester City pulled clear of Chelsea in third with a 2-1 victory over Everton, while David Moyes' West Ham United reign got under way with a 4-0 hammering of Bournemouth.

Despite early improvements under coach Jose Mourinho, Spurs have suffered from inconsistency of late, with their loss at St Mary's derailing their push for a top-four finish.

Days after a labored showing in a 2-2 draw at bottom side Norwich City, Spurs could not find a way back into the game after Ings' goal in the 17th minute.

Kane thought he had equalised late in the second half, but he was adjudged to be offside. The England captain then limped off, seemingly with a hamstring injury.

"We see the bad result today which is the continuity of the last year," Mourinho said.

Chelsea have also struggled for consistency over the festive period.

Cesar Azpilicueta celebrated his 100th start as Chelsea captain with a 10th-minute strike and the visitors held on to that lead until the 84th minute, with Iranian Jahanbakhsh coming off the bench to spectacularly earn his side a point, firing home an incredible overhead kick.

"When I saw the ball, I just tried to hit it as hard as I could and the bicycle kick was the only option," he said. "I'm going to watch it a couple more times."

The result helped Brighton end a run of nine straight league defeats by Chelsea stretching back to 1983.

Leicester City recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory at Newcastle United -- their second away win in as many games.

Former Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez got the ball rolling before a stunning strike from James Maddison made it two before halftime.

Hamza Choudhury's first goal for the club was the icing on the cake for Leicester, who closed the gap to Liverpool at the top of the table to 10 points.

ANCELOTTI TASTES DEFEAT

Manchester City stayed one point behind Leicester after handing new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti his first Premier League defeat since he took charge of the Merseyside club.

It took until the 51st minute for City to click into gear as Gabriel Jesus scored two goals in seven minutes to put his side 2-0 up.

A mistake from stand-in City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo allowed Richarlison to score but City held on for the win.

"When you are far away from first sometimes people give up, but we never give up," City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Another new manager Davis Moyes got off to a flying start on his return to the West Ham helm, with a Mark Noble double helping the Hammers to thrash Bournemouth at London Stadium.

The result allowed West Ham to climb above Bournemouth, who are now in the bottom three having won one of their last 10 league games.

Watford continued their resurgence under new manager Nigel Pearson as they made it three wins from their last four games with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Aston Villa earned just their second away win of the season with a 2-1 success at Burnley, who have now lost six of their last eight games.

