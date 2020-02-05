6 referees punished for failing to stop illegal moves

wrestling

The Japan Wrestling Federation announced Wednesday it has suspended six officials who oversaw matches at last year's national championships in which two competitors scored takedowns after illegally treading on opponents' feet.

The three-month suspensions, effective from this month, cover all domestic competitions administered by the JWF.

The punishment is in relation to two separate incidents in a pair of matches at the All Japan Championships in Tokyo last December. Neither result will be overturned.

In the men's 57-kilogram freestyle final, which served as a qualifier for the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament, Rio de Janeiro Games silver medalist Rei Higuchi defeated Yuki Takahashi after scoring with one such illegal takedown.

Treading on an opponents' foot is an offensive foul in wrestling. Repeated infringements can result in a penalty against the offending wrestler.

In a statement, a panel of JWF judges said, "Even when the action is unintentional, the points must be rescinded."

© KYODO