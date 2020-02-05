Newsletter Signup Register / Login
wrestling

6 referees punished for failing to stop illegal moves

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japan Wrestling Federation announced Wednesday it has suspended six officials who oversaw matches at last year's national championships in which two competitors scored takedowns after illegally treading on opponents' feet.

The three-month suspensions, effective from this month, cover all domestic competitions administered by the JWF.

The punishment is in relation to two separate incidents in a pair of matches at the All Japan Championships in Tokyo last December. Neither result will be overturned.

In the men's 57-kilogram freestyle final, which served as a qualifier for the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament, Rio de Janeiro Games silver medalist Rei Higuchi defeated Yuki Takahashi after scoring with one such illegal takedown.

Treading on an opponents' foot is an offensive foul in wrestling. Repeated infringements can result in a penalty against the offending wrestler.

In a statement, a panel of JWF judges said, "Even when the action is unintentional, the points must be rescinded."

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog