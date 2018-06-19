Ex-wrestling federation director fired as university coach following Icho harassment

Former Japan Wrestling Federation development director Kazuhito Sakae was officially dismissed as head coach of the Shigakkan University wrestling team, following approval by the school's board of directors on Monday.

Sakae, who resigned from the JWF in April for power harassment of four-time Olympic wrestling champion Kaori Icho, did not attend the meeting that followed Shigakkan University president Kuniko Tanioka's announcement at a press conference on Sunday.

The team at the university located in central Japan's Aichi Prefecture is a wrestling powerhouse, producing numerous world class athletes.

Icho was a member of the team along with three-time Olympic gold medalist Saori Yoshida. Sakae has also coached Rio Olympic gold medalists Eri Tosaka and Risako Kawai.

The 57-year-old issued a public apology Thursday but hinted that he did not intend to leave his post as coach despite growing calls for him to step down. It was the first time Sakae spoke publicly since a third-party panel of lawyers confirmed on April 6 four instances in which the 34-year-old Icho was harassed.

The JWF agreed earlier to remove Sakae from his managing director post at the school.

A successor has yet to be decided, though university vice president Yoshida's name has been raised.

