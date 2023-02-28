Stigmatized wrestling coach of Olympic champs drops dictatorial ways

A key figure in the rise of women's wrestling in Japan, coach Kazuhito Sakae is now rebuilding his coaching career after quitting his national team and university duties over his abusive training methods.

Under Sakae's tutelage, Japanese women won 11 Olympic gold medals from 2004 to 2016, but the wrestlers, including, Kaori Icho, winner of four straight Olympic golds, were subjected to much harsher training than national men's team wrestlers were required to endure.

Icho was one of the wrestlers who were confirmed in 2018 as victims of Sakae's harassment, which eventually led to the coach's exit.

Now, with the help of his daughter, Sakae has adopted a communication-based approach since resuming his coaching duties at Aichi Prefecture's Shigakkan University in 2019.

Having represented Japan at the 1988 Olympics, Sakae took up his Japan Wrestling Federation role following his retirement. As a coach, he became dictatorial; giving additional hard training to all the wrestlers when he was dissatisfied with one individual.

"It was my responsibility if they didn't get stronger. I'd felt like throwing up," he recalls. "It wasn't normal."

"My philosophy was for them to become skilled, even if that required them to be humiliated. (But) it was all for my own self-satisfaction."

He refused Icho's desire to train on her own and instead treated her badly to the point where their relationship was broken beyond repair.

Sakae's daughter, Kiwa, an active wrestler at the time, watched the turmoil unfold up close. When her father became disheartened, she gave him her blunt take after witnessing other wrestlers and not just Icho being unable to open up about their injuries or distress.

"It wasn't a good idea to think 'You must do it my way,'" Kiwa recalled telling her father, who nodded and said, "I see."

She added that while she trusted her father's coaching but still "really hated it."

Having accepted the damage his past methods had caused, Sakae began adopting a less authoritarian approach, although he still demands the same quality and quantity in training.

Kiwa joined him at Shigakkan in 2021 as an assistant coach, carefully explaining her father's enthusiastic instructions so the wrestlers can absorb them.

"He coaches his way, and I want to fill in the blanks when necessary," said the 28-year-old Kiwa, who has also studied coaching.

Under the reborn ethos, Sakae has produced a list of Paris Olympics hopefuls at the university, including those who have already graduated.

When asked by Sakae to report on any pain or other issues, his current crop of athletes respond without hesitation in a stark contrast to the coach's past training sessions.

"I've changed the way I think and listen," Sakae said. "Being a maverick has become obsolete."

© KYODO