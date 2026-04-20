Wrexham's takeover by Hollywood actors fuels economic boom

Wrexham's fortunes on and off the pitch have flourished since Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds's takeover of the club

soccer

By Kieran CANNING

Wrexham's fairytale rise since a takeover by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has not been limited to on-pitch success as a wave of new fans from around the globe has fueled an economic boom in north Wales.

Just over five years ago, the Red Dragons languished in the fifth tier of English soccer before Reynolds and McElhenney's arrival in a city of under 150,000 people had a transformative effect for both the club and local businesses.

Wrexham are now battling for promotion to the Premier League after an unprecedented three consecutive promotions and also gave Chelsea a scare before losing in the FA Cup earlier this season.

A documentary series titled 'Welcome to Wrexham' has charted that rise and resulted in an influx of North American visitors that has doubled tourism income to £200 million ($271 million) a year.

"We are pretty much double and I think that's conservative, it could be even three times the size," said Sam Regan, owner of the Lemon Tree hotel and restaurant and chair of tourist body 'This is Wrecsam'.

"Year round now about 20 percent of my accommodation is filled with American and Canadian guests, but when the home games are on, pretty much 80 percent is international visitors."

Sitting next to the club's Racecourse Ground, the beer garden of The Turf pub was teeming with accents from Virginia to Vancouver on a glorious spring evening before the visit of Southampton.

Yet, there is little sign of resentment from those who long suffered watching Wrexham before "the Rob and Ryan effect" took hold.

"Every business around here now feels the buzz of Wrexham," says James Townshend, a 30-year-old sales trainer and lifelong local fan of the club. "Wrexham wouldn't be where they are now (without them), so we have to embrace and appreciate what these fans are bringing to the area."

Becki Hendricks is on her seventh trip to the area from Virginia.

Having initially mistaken 'Welcome to Wrexham' as a "spoof", she and her husband are even considering moving across the Atlantic to settle in Wales.

"We started with the documentary, yes. My life-long friends are here now," said the 51-year-old program analyst. "Wrexham is a part of our hearts and part of our souls now."

A fourth promotion in as many years may prove a bridge too far this season. Phil Parkinson's men sit seventh in the Championship, one place outside the play-off spots with four games to go.

But work is well underway to ensure the club continues to grow in the pursuit of Premier League riches.

A state-of-the-art new 7,500 capacity stand is set for completion next year, taking the Racecourse up to 18,000 and providing the facilities to allow the return of Wales international games to Wrexham.

"This has had an impact that goes beyond just football. It has had an impact on the entire community," CEO Michael Williamson told AFP. "It has helped create jobs and opportunities within the community, but it's also more importantly just inspired people and reestablished hope."

That civic pride is felt most by those that lived through 15 years mired in the fifth-tier National League.

Journalist Richard Williams has covered the club for two decades.

"Just the fact that you go around the town and it used to be little kids in Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal shirts. Now it's Wrexham, Wrexham, Wrexham everywhere," said Williams.

"So, the vibe, the feel-good factor around the town, it's just absolutely phenomenal."

Reynolds and McElhenney have also sparked a trend for Stateside stars to invest in the unglamorous lower reaches of English football.

Rapper Snoop Dogg is a minority owner of Swansea, while NFL legend Tom Brady's Birmingham got the better of Wrexham last weekend.

The marrying of sporting and economic success achieved by Reynolds and McElhenney has "set the bar" for celebrity overseas investors, according to local councillor Nigel Williams.

"Before people knew Wrexham for problems like anti-social behaviour," added Regan. "Now we are known worldwide and people are proud to be from here."

© 2026 AFP