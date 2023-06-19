Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US Open Golf
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday. Photo: AP/George Walker IV
golf

Wyndham Clark wins U.S. Open for his first major title

By DOUG FERGUSON
LOS ANGELES

Wyndham Clark always carried the message from his late mother to “play big." Nothing was bigger than Sunday when he held off Rory McIlroy with one clutch shot after another to become a U.S. Open champion.

The final act was two putts from 60 feet away on the 18th hole at Los Angeles Country Club, and the 29-year-old Clark pumped his fist when it settled a foot away. He tapped that in for an even-par 70 and a one-shot victory over McIlroy and so many other stars.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, couldn't catch him. Neither could British Open champion Cameron Smith or Rickie Fowler, who played in the final group for the third time in a major and watched an exquisite performance by Clark, playing for the third time on the weekend in a major.

Clark let loose his emotions at the end, looking to the blue sky in tears and covering his face with his cap as he sobbed on the green.

He thought about quitting golf when he struggled 10 years ago with his mother, Lise, dying of breast cancer. He didn't qualify for the the majors until two years ago. And now he has two victories in six weeks, with more big moments to come.

For McIlroy, it was more major disappointment. He opened with a birdie and didn't make another one the rest of the day. He hung around when Clark began to falter, though McIlroy missed fairways and couldn't buy a putt, similar to the British Open last summer at St. Andrews. He closed with a 70.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

