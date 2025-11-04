Xhaka lifts Sunderland into fourth after Everton draw

soccer

Sunderland climbed into the Premier League's top four after Granit Xhaka's deflected strike salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Monday.

The Black Cats would have moved up to second with victory, but were outplayed in the first half and trailed to Iliman Ndiaye's brilliant individual effort.

Everton were left to regret not making more of their first half dominance as Thierno Barry missed a glorious chance and Jack Grealish hit the post.

Sunderland took less than a minute of the second period to hit back when Xhaka's strike flicked off James Tarkowski to beat Jordan Pickford on his return to the Stadium of Light.

The home side then looked the more likely to claim all three points but Wilson Isidor fluffed Sunderland's best chance to snatch victory.

A point at least maintains Sunderland's unbeaten home record and their impressive start to a first top flight campaign in eight seasons.

Everton edge five points clear of the bottom three in 14th, but the Toffees glaring lack of a prolific number nine again cost them victory.

A moment of magic gave the visitors the lead on 15 minutes as Ndiaye danced his way through four Sunderland defenders before firing into the top corner for his fourth goal of the season.

Grealish then hit the post from long range but it is Barry's miss that will live long in the memories of the travelling support heading back to Merseyside.

The Frenchman has still yet to score since his £27 million move from Villarreal in July and will not get a better chance than when he sliced horribly off target with the goal gaping at the back post from Grealish's cross.

Despite a sub-par first 45 minutes, Sunderland were level within 44 seconds of the second half when Xhaka netted his first goal since joining from Bayer Leverkusen.

A share of the spoils takes Sunderland above Tottenham and Chelsea and level on points with Liverpool.

But they will need to be much better to protect their unbeaten run at the Stadium of Light when leaders Arsenal visit on Saturday.

