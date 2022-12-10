Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Akane Yamaguchi hits a return on court in Bangkok on Saturday Photo: AFP
Yamaguchi and Tai cruise into badminton World Tour Finals decider

BANGKOK

World champion Akane Yamaguchi on Saturday booked a ticket to the last stage of the season-ending badminton World Tour Finals in Bangkok, crushing Olympic gold medallist Chen Yufei.

The Badminton World Federation shifted its $1.5 million flagship event to the Thai capital's Nimibutr Arena after original host China dropped the tournament due to its tough COVID restrictions.

The semi-final on Saturday was a rematch of a clash from Thursday in which Chen beat Yamaguchi in straight games in the women's singles.

Yamaguchi got off to a flying start in the latest match-up with feisty smash shots and fancy footwork but Chen fought hard to stay in contention.

The Japanese 25-year-old managed to seal the first game 21-19 after an electrifying final rally.

Momentum stayed with her in the second, where she carved out a nine-point advantage by the mid-game interval before clinching it 21-10.

"For the second game, I played well with all my power and skills and the win in the first game boosted my confidence and helped me win easily," Yamaguchi told reporters.

Chen said her opponent is an outstanding player.

"I had no problem with my energy levels, I think I was just not decisive enough... I kept making adjustments but I think ultimately I was too slow," the Chinese star said.

On Sunday, Yamaguchi will play Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan who quickly dispensed with He Bing Jiao in the other semi Saturday.

The Olympic silver medallist mounted a sophisticated attack to claim the first game 21-18 as He struggled to play catch-up.

Her Chinese opponent came out firing in the second but Tai stormed home to clinch the game 21-14 and match.

Tai said the key to her victory was maintaining composure but added that it was difficult adjusting to the on-court drift.

"Tomorrow I'll try to play as fast as Yamaguchi because she has a quicker pace," Tai told reporters.

In the men's draw, world number one Viktor Axelsen will be hoping to put Friday's surprise loss behind him when he meets Japan's Kodai Naraoka.

India's H.S. Prannoy, who was ineligible to advance to the semi-finals, upset the dominant 28-year-old Dane -- only his third defeat this year.

Indonesian stars Anthony Ginting and Jonatan Christie will face off in the other men's semi-final.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

