Marlins Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto follows through on a pitch to a Miami Marlins batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
baseball

Yamamoto goes 8 innings, Muncy hits early slam as Dodgers beat Marlins 8-2 for 6th straight win

By DOUG PADILLA
LOS ANGELES

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched eight effective innings, Max Muncy hit a grand slam in the first and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 8-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Gavin Lux launched his first home run of the season for the Dodgers, who have won 13 of 15. They've gone deep 14 times in their past four games.

Yamamoto (4-1) shook off a first-pitch home run to win his third consecutive start. The $325 million rookie from Japan allowed two runs and five hits in his longest major league outing.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a leadoff homer for the Marlins, who fell to 1-4 on their six-game trip. Bryan De La Cruz also went deep.

Edward Cabrera (1-2) lasted just two innings after throwing 32 of 58 pitches for strikes. He issued four walks and hit a batter with a pitch.

Cabrera plunked Freddie Freeman in the first and walked Shohei Othani and Will Smith to load the bases. Muncy’s opposite-field slam just cleared the wall in left for his ninth homer of the season.

Los Angeles scored four more times in the third after loading the bases again. Andy Pages had a sacrifice fly, and Muncy scored from third on an errant pickoff throw from catcher Christian Bethancourt.

Lux followed with a two-run homer off George Soriano.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

