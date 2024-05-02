 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Dodgers Diamondbacks Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, of Japan, warms up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
baseball

Yamamoto pitches six scoreless innings and Pages hits a 2-run homer to lead Dodgers over Diamondbacks 8-0

By DAVID BRANDT
PHOENIX

Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw six scoreless innings, rookie Andy Pages hit a two-run homer as part of a five-run second inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-0 on Wednesday night.

Yamamoto (3-1) continues to pitch well in his first big-league season after signing a $325 million, 12-year deal during the offseason. The Japanese star was roughed up in his first outing on March 21 in South Korea, but has been much better over his past six starts and now has a 2.91 ERA.

The righty gave up five hits and two walks, striking out five.

“I think I'm able to keep myself very calm and that's one of the biggest reason I'm able to execute my pitches,” Yamamoto said through a translator.

Pages worked a full count against Arizona's Jordan Montgomery before hammering his 429-foot homer to deep left-center for a 2-0 lead in the second. He's on an eight-game hitting streak and has 10 RBIs in 14 games.

Austin Barnes ripped an RBI double and Mookie Betts followed with a two-run single for a 5-0 lead. Will Smith hit a solo homer — his second of the series — to push the advantage to 6-0 in the third.

Betts had three hits while Miguel Rojas added two. The Dodgers have won eight of their past 10 and took two of three games in the series.

“We had a really good plan,” Rojas said. “The offense has been having great at-bats, regardless of the results.”

Montgomery's start was pushed back one day after the beginning of Tuesday's game was delayed nearly two hours because of a bee infestation. The extra day of rest didn't help the lefty, who gave up six runs on six hits and three walks over three innings.

“I'm not going to make any excuses,” Montgomery said. “Today was my day to take the ball. Yesterday was, but it didn't work. I was excited to get out there today and I just really didn't have good stuff.”

Montgomery (1-2) struck out one.

D-backs lefty Blake Walston gave up two runs over 3 2/3 innings of relief in his big league debut. He was a first-round selection by the franchise in the 2019 draft.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo was frustrated that the pitching staff gave up eight walks.

“The recipe is simple, you've got to put the ball on the plate,” Lovullo said. “I think it was eight or nine walks today. When you have the amount of walks against any team, not just the one we're playing today, that many baserunners, there going to get you.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

