Yamamoto voted postseason MVP by New York baseball writers; Judge wins 5th NY player of the year

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was voted the Babe Ruth Award winner as postseason MVP by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge won his fifth Sid Mercer/Dick Young New York Player of the Year Award.

Yamamoto was 5-1 with a 1.45 ERA in five postseason starts and one relief appearance, helping the Dodgers become the first repeat World Series champions since the 1998-2000 Yankees. He pitched a three-hitter in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series against Milwaukee for the first postseason complete game in eight years and then threw a four-hitter against Toronto for the first World Series complete game in a decade.

Judge led the major leagues with a .331 average and 1.145 OPS, hitting 53 homers with 114 RBIs, earning his second straight AL MVP award and third in four years. He also won the Mercer/Young award in 2017, 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Awards will be presented during the chapter’s 101st dinner on Jan. 24.

Pete Alonso, who is leaving the New York Mets after seven seasons to join the Baltimore Orioles, will receive the Joe DiMaggio Toast of the Town Award. Alonso set the Mets career record with 264 homers, 12 more than Darryl Strawberry.

The 1986 Mets rotation of Dwight Gooden, Ron Darling, Bob Ojeda and Sid Fernandez will receive the Willie, Mickey and the Duke Award, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the team's last World Series title.

Jesse Orosco, who had 21 saves that year and struck out Marty Barrett for the final out of Game 7, will get the Casey Stengel You Could Look It Up Award for his record 1,252 games pitched.

Ron Guidry and Willie Randolph, Yankees teammates from 1976-88 who won a pair of titles, will receive the William J. Slocum/Jack Lang Award for Long and Meritorious Service. Don Mattingly, who starred for the Yankees from 1982-95, will get the Arthur and Milton Richman You Gotta Have Heart Award.

Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón and wife Ashley Rodon will be honored with the Joan Payson/Shannon Forde Award for Community Service. Their foundation assists couples facing infertility and pregnancy loss.

Clay Holmes, who joined the Mets for the 2025 season after four years with the Yankees, receives the Ben Epstein/Dan Castellano Good Guy Award for helping reporters do their jobs.

