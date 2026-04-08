Yamamoto works 6 innings, Ohtani extends on-base streak to 42 games as Dodgers beat Blue Jays 4-1

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

baseball

By IAN HARRISON

Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed one run in six-plus innings, Shohei Ohtani extended his career-best on-base streak to 42 games and the Los Angeles Dodgers pushed their winning streak to five, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Ohtani led off the game with a four-pitch walk. He also hit an RBI single in the third inning and was walked intentionally in the ninth.

Alex Freeland had three hits, drove in a run and scored twice. Kyle Tucker struck out three times in his first four at-bats but gave the Dodgers some insurance with an RBI single off Jeff Hoffman in the ninth.

One day after they were pounded 14-2 in this World Series rematch, the Blue Jays extended their losing streak to six games. Toronto never lost more than five straight last season.

Last year's World Series MVP in LA's seven-game victory over Toronto, Yamamoto (2-1) allowed one run and five hits. He walked one and struck out six.

Yamamoto was pulled after giving up a double and an infield single to begin the seventh. Alex Vesia walked pinch-hitter Davis Schneider to load the bases, then retired the next three batters.

Blake Treinen worked the eighth and Edwin Díaz finished for his fourth save in four chances.

Toronto’s Kevin Gausman (0-1) allowed three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander has received just one run of support in three starts.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider was ejected in the top of the fifth for arguing with plate umpire Dan Merzel after a balk by Gausman.

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas was scratched shortly before the first pitch to attend to a family matter. Hyeseong Kim replaced him.

Ohtani (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to start in Wednesday’s series finale. RHP Dylan Cease (0-0, 2.79) goes for Toronto.

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