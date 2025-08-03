Yamashita's lead in Women's British Open cut to one shot

golf

Japan's Miyu Yamashita faces a test of her temperament as she bids to win a first major title after her lead in the Women's British Open was reduced to one stroke on Saturday.

Yamashita, who was celebrating her 24th birthday, was three shots ahead going into the third round at Royal Porthcawl.

But having posted a bogey-free 65 on Friday, she carded a two-over par 74 following erratic driving off the tee and struggles on the greens at the Welsh links course to head into Sunday's final round on nine-under par.

"Today I'll be just looking at what went wrong and what went right and analysing the day and make the improvements that hopefully will lead to a better round tomorrow," said Yamashita, whose best finish at a major came when she tied for second place at last year's Women's PGA Championship.

"The winds are really strong so that's something where club selection becomes quite difficult," she added.

South Korea's Kim A-lim posted a five-under 67 on Saturday to move to within a shot of Yamashita in second place.

Kim is bidding for her second major after winning the U.S. Women's Open in 2020 in Houston, when no spectators were present during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Honestly I'm not focused on the leader," insisted Kim. "I focus on my process and my shot and then my position."

Andrea Lee of the United States also shot a 67 and sits third.

Meanwhile, Japan's Minami Katsu sank seven birdies and an eagle for a brilliant 65 to climb into a share of fourth place.

Katsu was joined on six under by England's Charley Hull, who started the day on even par, 11 shots off the lead, before raising hopes of a British winner with seven birdies.

"I just kind of enjoy chasing," said Hull, still without a major title after several runners-up finishes, including at the 2023 Women's British Open. "It's more fun that way."

World number one Nelly Korda is set to end the major championship season without a title after shooting 74 on Saturday and falling nine shots behind.

Tied 36th in a group also including New Zealand's defending champion Lydia Ko, the American has now gone 13 tournament without a win and could lose her number one ranking to Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul depending on the outcome of Sunday's final round.

© 2025 AFP