Yamashita wins Meijer LPGA Classic playoff

Miyu Yamashita, of Japan, hits off the 12th tee during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament Thursday, June 4, 2026, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

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Miyu Yamashita got into a playoff Sunday in the Meijer LPGA Classic when Lottie Woad's 3-foot par try lipped out to close regulation, then won with a 3-footer of her own on the first extra hole.

Five strokes behind third-round leader Jing Yan and four back of Woad going into the day, Yamashita shot an 8-under 64 to get to 17-under 271 at Blythefield Country Club. The 24-year-old Japanese player birdied the par-5 18th in regulation and the playoff.

“I had really good feeling,” the 4-foot-11 Yamashita said. “I’m really happy to win.”

Woad had a 68, holing out from a bunker for birdie on the 17th before running into trouble on the 467-yard 18th.

“Felt like I hit an OK putt,” the 22-year-old English player said. “Obviously, lipped out on the high side.”

In the playoff, both players were in front of the green in two. Yamashita played first, hitting a flop shot to 3 feet. Woad then hit her pitch 10 feet past, and missed the comebacker.

Yamashita won for the third time on the LPGA Tour after winning 13 times on the JLPGA. Last year, she won the Maybank Championship and major Women’s British Open and was the LPGA rookie of the year.

Wei-Ling Hsu (67) and Yan Liu (67) tied for third at 15 under. Minji Kang (66) and Cassie Porter (70) were 14 under. Yan had a 73 to tie for seventh at 13 under.

The major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship begins Thursday at Hazeltine in Minnesota.

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