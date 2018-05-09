Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - This Aug. 3, 2012, aerial file photo shows the Olympic Stadium at Olympic Park, in London. A person familiar with the planning tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball intends to announce next week plans have been finalized to have the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play a two-game series at London’s Olympic Stadium on June 29-30 next year. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, May 3, 2018, because no public comments were authorized. These will be the first regular-season MLB games in Europe. The Red Sox will be the home team for the both games. (AP Photo/Jeff J Mitchell, File)
baseball

Yankees and Red Sox to play in London in 2019

0 Comments
By ROB HARRIS
LONDON

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will face each other in two regular-season games at the Olympic Stadium in London next year.

Boston will be the home team for both of MLB's first games in Europe on June 29 and 30, 2019. The stadium will have a capacity of 55,000 in a baseball configuration.

MLB says it is also "committed to playing in London in 2020 and our intention is to establish a long-term footprint in the city."

The NFL has played regular-season games in London since 2007, holding 18 games at Wembley and three at Twickenham. Three more NFL games are scheduled for this year, including one at Tottenham's new stadium.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel