 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hits a grand slam home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in a Major League Baseball game at Yankee Stadium Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
baseball

Yankees make MLB history with homers on first three pitches

0 Comments
NEW YORK

The New York Yankees made Major League Baseball history on Saturday with batters smashing home runs on the first three pitches their lineup faced.

Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge each snacked a homer off the first offering he saw from Milwaukee pitcher Nestor Corales, a former Yankee left-hander.

Austin Wells added a two-out homer to give the 27-time World Series champion Yankees their first four-homer inning since the club first took the field in 1903.

Goldschmidt, Bellinger and Judge also became the first Yankees to ever blast back-to-back-to-back homers to lead off a game.

Judge added a grand slam homer off Brewers relief pitcher Connor Thomas in the third inning and smashed a two-run homer in the fourth inning as the Yankees seized an 18-6 lead through six innings.

The homers were the first with the Yankees for first baseman Goldschmidt, a former Arizona standout who played from 2019-2024 with St. Louis, and outfielder Bellinger, a former Los Angeles Dodger who was traded by the Chicago Cubs to the Yankees last December.

Cortes, a Cuban-born American, was traded by the Yankees to Milwaukee last December for pitcher Devin Williams.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel