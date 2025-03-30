Yankees make MLB history with homers on first three pitches

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hits a grand slam home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in a Major League Baseball game at Yankee Stadium

baseball

The New York Yankees made Major League Baseball history on Saturday with batters smashing home runs on the first three pitches their lineup faced.

Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge each snacked a homer off the first offering he saw from Milwaukee pitcher Nestor Corales, a former Yankee left-hander.

Austin Wells added a two-out homer to give the 27-time World Series champion Yankees their first four-homer inning since the club first took the field in 1903.

Goldschmidt, Bellinger and Judge also became the first Yankees to ever blast back-to-back-to-back homers to lead off a game.

Judge added a grand slam homer off Brewers relief pitcher Connor Thomas in the third inning and smashed a two-run homer in the fourth inning as the Yankees seized an 18-6 lead through six innings.

The homers were the first with the Yankees for first baseman Goldschmidt, a former Arizona standout who played from 2019-2024 with St. Louis, and outfielder Bellinger, a former Los Angeles Dodger who was traded by the Chicago Cubs to the Yankees last December.

Cortes, a Cuban-born American, was traded by the Yankees to Milwaukee last December for pitcher Devin Williams.

© 2025 AFP