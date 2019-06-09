Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
baseball

Yankees' Tanaka on paternity list

CLEVELAND

The New York Yankees placed right-hander Masahiro Tanaka on the paternity leave list. But it will be a short stay, with his next start on Monday against the Mets.

Tanaka was scheduled to start against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday, but returned to New York for the birth of his baby girl on Friday.

Manager Aaron Boone said Tanaka threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on Saturday and will start Monday. He's 3-5 with a 3.42 ERA in 13 starts.

Boone said no decision has been made on the Yankees' pitching plan for Sunday, the finale of a three-game series.

James Paxton will start Tuesday against the Mets.

The Yankees recalled left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He made four relief appearances with the Yankees this season, with no record and a 4.91 ERA.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

