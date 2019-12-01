Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

F Marinos on verge of J.League title after win over Kawasaki

1 Comment
TOKYO

Yokohama F Marinos took a major step toward its first J.eague title since 2004 with a 4-1 win over Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday.

The victory gave Yokohama a three-point advantage and a seven-goal lead in goal difference over second-place FC Tokyo. The two teams play each other in the final round next Saturday.

FC Tokyo, which was held to a 1-1 draw with Urawa Reds, would have to beat hosts Yokohama by at least four goals to claim its first title.

Brazilian striker Erik scored two goals for Yokohama on Saturday with Teruhito Nakagawa and Keita Endo also finding the net. Leandro Damiao scored the lone goal for Kawasaki.

Also, Vissel Kobe beat third-place Kashima Antlers 3-1, Gamba Osaka defeated Matsumoto Yamaga 4-1 and Jubilo Iwata beat Nagoya Grampus 2-1.

FC Tokyo seems to have choked once their star player (Kubo) left.

great to see Yokohama become champions & justify Ange Postecoglou decision to quit the socceroos

