YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul to fight two-time world champion Anthony Joshua on Dec. 19

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will fight recent world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a professional bout on Dec 19.

The heavyweight bout, which will consist of eight three-minute rounds, will take place at Kaseya Center in Miami and will be streamed live on Netflix.

It will be the toughest fight yet for the 28-year-old Paul, who has a 12-1 record (7 KOs) and last fought in June when he beat former middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. by unanimous decision.

“This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day,” Paul told Netflix. “A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime.

“When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. To all my haters, this is what you wanted.”

Joshua is a two-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist, but the 36-year-old hasn’t fought since losing to Daniel Dubois in an IBF title fight in September 2024.

“Jake or anyone can get this work,” Joshua said. “No mercy. I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me.

“Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected … I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”

