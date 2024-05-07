Yu Darvish pitches 5 scoreless innings as the Padres beat the Cubs 6-3

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish returns to the dugout after throwing against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 6, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

baseball

By JAY COHEN

Yu Darvish pitched five scoreless innings, Luis Campusano drove in three runs and the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Monday night.

Darvish (2-1) allowed three hits in his second start since he was activated off the 15-day injured list after being sidelined by neck stiffness. He struck out five and walked one.

The Japanese right-hander, who played for Chicago for three seasons before he was traded to San Diego in December 2020, also tossed five shutout innings in a 6-4 victory against Cincinnati last week.

“Better rhythm, I would say. I think the velocity is back as well,” Darvish said through a translator. “So all in all, I felt good pitching out there tonight.”

Campusano, Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth and Donovan Solano each had two hits as the Padres won for the fifth time in six games. Robert Suarez got five outs for his 11th save in 11 opportunities.

Christopher Morel and Yan Gomes homered for the Cubs, who dropped to 12-5 at Wrigley Field this season. Mike Tauchman had two hits and scored a run.

Chicago left-hander Justin Steele pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first major league start since he strained his left hamstring on opening day. He allowed three hits while throwing 68 pitches, 43 for strikes.

“Felt really good, especially pitching at Wrigley again in front of the fans,” Steele said. “Really awesome just to be back with the team again, you know, in the locker room, hanging out with the guys again and stuff.”

Steele got a big ovation when he departed, and Richard Lovelady retired Luis Arraez for the final out of the fifth. Manager Craig Counsell then sent Lovelady (0-1) back out for the sixth, and San Diego jumped all over the left-hander.

Singles by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Cronenworth — along with a double steal — set up Jurickson Profar's two-run single through a drawn-in infield. Solano hit an RBI single off Daniel Palencia, and Campusano's three-run double lifted the Padres to a 6-0 lead.

“We get rewarded tonight by using the whole field,” manager Mike Shildt said. “It was a great inning for a big six spot.”

Chicago cut its deficit in half on Morel's two-run shot in the sixth and Gomes' solo drive in the seventh. But the rally fizzled from there.

The Cubs came up empty after they loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth. Jeremiah Estrada struck out Pete Crow-Armstrong swinging before he was replaced by Suarez, who fanned Gomes and retired Nico Hoerner on a popup to shortstop.

Suarez then worked a perfect ninth. The right-hander has allowed one run and seven hits in 15 1/3 innings this season.

“I mean that was tremendous. ... Robert comes in with his slow heartbeat in a big situation,” Shildt said.

