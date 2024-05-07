 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Padres Cubs Baseball
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish returns to the dugout after throwing against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 6, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
baseball

Yu Darvish pitches 5 scoreless innings as the Padres beat the Cubs 6-3

0 Comments
By JAY COHEN
CHICAGO

Yu Darvish pitched five scoreless innings, Luis Campusano drove in three runs and the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Monday night.

Darvish (2-1) allowed three hits in his second start since he was activated off the 15-day injured list after being sidelined by neck stiffness. He struck out five and walked one.

The Japanese right-hander, who played for Chicago for three seasons before he was traded to San Diego in December 2020, also tossed five shutout innings in a 6-4 victory against Cincinnati last week.

“Better rhythm, I would say. I think the velocity is back as well,” Darvish said through a translator. “So all in all, I felt good pitching out there tonight.”

Campusano, Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth and Donovan Solano each had two hits as the Padres won for the fifth time in six games. Robert Suarez got five outs for his 11th save in 11 opportunities.

Christopher Morel and Yan Gomes homered for the Cubs, who dropped to 12-5 at Wrigley Field this season. Mike Tauchman had two hits and scored a run.

Chicago left-hander Justin Steele pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first major league start since he strained his left hamstring on opening day. He allowed three hits while throwing 68 pitches, 43 for strikes.

“Felt really good, especially pitching at Wrigley again in front of the fans,” Steele said. “Really awesome just to be back with the team again, you know, in the locker room, hanging out with the guys again and stuff.”

Steele got a big ovation when he departed, and Richard Lovelady retired Luis Arraez for the final out of the fifth. Manager Craig Counsell then sent Lovelady (0-1) back out for the sixth, and San Diego jumped all over the left-hander.

Singles by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Cronenworth — along with a double steal — set up Jurickson Profar's two-run single through a drawn-in infield. Solano hit an RBI single off Daniel Palencia, and Campusano's three-run double lifted the Padres to a 6-0 lead.

“We get rewarded tonight by using the whole field,” manager Mike Shildt said. “It was a great inning for a big six spot.”

Chicago cut its deficit in half on Morel's two-run shot in the sixth and Gomes' solo drive in the seventh. But the rally fizzled from there.

The Cubs came up empty after they loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth. Jeremiah Estrada struck out Pete Crow-Armstrong swinging before he was replaced by Suarez, who fanned Gomes and retired Nico Hoerner on a popup to shortstop.

Suarez then worked a perfect ninth. The right-hander has allowed one run and seven hits in 15 1/3 innings this season.

“I mean that was tremendous. ... Robert comes in with his slow heartbeat in a big situation,” Shildt said.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog