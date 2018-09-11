Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Yulia Putintseva retires injured from Japan Open

0 Comments
HIROSHIMA

Third-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan was eliminated from the Japan Open on Monday after retiring with an injury while playing Anna Karolina Schimiedlova of Slovakia.

Putintseva lost the first set 6-2 and then retired with what was reported as a lower back injury.

Also, seventh-seeded Zheng Saisai of China advanced with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Alison Riske of the United States.

Top-seeded Zhang Shuai of China and No. 2 Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan did not play Monday.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel