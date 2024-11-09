 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Saudi Arabia Tennis
Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her women's singles semi final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo)
tennis

Gauff upsets Sabalenka and sets up showdown with Zheng for WTA Finals title

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

Coco Gauff defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (4), 6-3 and set up a showdown with Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the final of the WTA Finals on Friday.

Gauff generated six break points to Sabalenka’s four and built on early momentum in the opening set’s tiebreak that she carried through to the second set.

She’s the youngest player at 20 to make the final at the WTA Finals since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010.

Zheng earlier defeated Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 7-5 to book her place in Saturday's final.

Zheng continued her remarkable season by reaching the decider in her first appearance. The Chinese player has won 31 of her 36 matches since Wimbledon, more than anyone else on the tour.

Zheng struck nine aces as she defeated a tired-looking Krejcikova in 1 hour, 40 minutes.

