Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Soccer Arsenal Zinchenko
FILE - Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Manchester City at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England, Jan. 21, 2020. Zinchenko has become the second player to leave Manchester City to join Arsenal in this offseason after signing for a reported fee of 30 million pounds ($36 million) it was announced Friday, July 22, 2022. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was assistant coach at City from 2016-19, has already signed Gabriel Jesus from his former club. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, file)
soccer

Zinchenko leaves Man City to join Arsenal for $36 mil

0 Comments
LONDON

Oleksandr Zinchenko became the second player to leave Manchester City to join Arsenal in this offseason after signing for a reported fee of 30 million pounds ($36 million) on Friday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was assistant coach at City from 2016-19, has already signed Gabriel Jesus from his former club.

Zinchenko, a midfielder who mostly played at left back for City, ended his six-year spell at Etihad Stadium, where he was never a first-team regular despite being the captain of Ukraine.

Arsenal did not disclose the length of Zinchenko's contract.

“He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City," Arteta said. "Alex is a high-quality player who will give us options and versatility.

"It’s not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defense. Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club.”

Arsenal technical director Edu said Zinchenko “was a main focus on our list” of possible transfers.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog