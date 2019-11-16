Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Zozo Championship second round postponed because of rain

INZAI, Chiba

The second round of the U.S. PGA Tour's inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan was postponed on Friday due to heavy rain, organizers announced.

It will now be played on Saturday, with a 6.30 a.m. start time at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba prefecture.

The third round will begin immediately after the second ends. It will be completed on Sunday morning followed by the final round, if there are no further interruptions.

Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland share the lead after both shot six-under par rounds of 64 on Thursday, with local favorite Hideki Matsuyama in third after a 65.

The course was deluged by rain overnight. With another 75mm-100mm forecast and lakes forming on fairways and greens, play was called off.

