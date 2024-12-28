Zverev aiming to challenge Sinner for top ranking

Germany's Alexander Zverev is aming for the world number one ranking in 2025

tennis

Alexander Zverev begins his 2025 season this week with the goal of becoming world number one, but he said Friday staying fit and healthy was equally important.

Currently ranked two, he starts his campaign on Sunday when United Cup holders Germany face Brazil in a group match at the mixed-teams tournament in the lead up to next month's Australian Open.

Zverev trails world number one Italian Jannik Sinner by more than 3,000 ranking points, but his confidence is high after winning the Rome and Paris Masters 1000 titles in recent months.

The 27-year-old called the results "satisfying" but added that "I'm not satisfied yet. I want to achieve more goals and dreams".

He said he was thankful to be back as a solid contender after a serious ankle ligament tear in the 2022 French Open semifinals against Rafael Nadal put his career in doubt.

"I was one match away from world number one before the injury," he said. "But I'm again competing for big events, the best spots in our sport. I feared that I might not be able to do that again. I was never sure to be back at this level."

He showed his resilience by making the French Open final last June and is determined to try and go further at the major tournaments, starting with bettering the semifinals he made at the Australian Open last year and in 2020.

"I've been close on multiple occasions for a first Grand Slam title. But I want to stay healthy and fit, that is the main goal," he said.

