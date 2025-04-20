 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany Tennis
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning against Hungary's Fabian Marozsan after the men's singles semi final tennis match at the ATP Tour in Munich, Germany, Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)
tennis

Zverev and Shelton set up final in Munich

0 Comments
MUNICH

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev will play for a record-equalling third ATP Munich title after reaching the final on Saturday.

The German riding home crowd support will face second-seeded Ben Shelton in Sunday's decider at the BMW Open.

Zverev lost his serve only once while beating Fabian Marozsan of Hungary 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the semifinals. Marozsan made 28 unforced errors.

Shelton overcame fifth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 from a break down in the final set. Shelton also was two points from defeat twice in the tiebreak.

He has reached his fourth career final and second on clay after winning in Houston last year.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel