Zverev and Shelton set up final in Munich

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning against Hungary's Fabian Marozsan after the men's singles semi final tennis match at the ATP Tour in Munich, Germany, Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

tennis

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev will play for a record-equalling third ATP Munich title after reaching the final on Saturday.

The German riding home crowd support will face second-seeded Ben Shelton in Sunday's decider at the BMW Open.

Zverev lost his serve only once while beating Fabian Marozsan of Hungary 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the semifinals. Marozsan made 28 unforced errors.

Shelton overcame fifth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 from a break down in the final set. Shelton also was two points from defeat twice in the tiebreak.

He has reached his fourth career final and second on clay after winning in Houston last year.

